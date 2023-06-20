Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Bell Sports Inc. has recalled about 15,000 Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets because they can fail to protect a person from suffering head injuries.

The company explained that the “helmet straps on some Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023 may disengage with the helmet when pulled with relatively little force.”

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but bike riders who wear the helmets face a risk of severe head injuries or death in the event of a crash.

The helmets were sold from September 2021 through January 2023 at Epicenter Cycling, Freewheel Bike West Bank, Velotech, other stores nationwide, and online for about $220.

The recall only includes Merit helmets that were manufactured before January 2023. These models have the name “Merit” on the rear/side of the helmet and a sticker inside the helmet with GH230.

Bell Sports is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact the company for a free replacement helmet.

For more information, visit https://www.giro.com/news/cycling/merit-helmet-voluntary-recall.html or call the manufacturer at (800)456-2355 (option 4) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

