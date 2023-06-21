Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman from New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Polaris after she was seriously injured in an RZR utility vehicle that rolled over.

According to the lawsuit, she was a passenger in a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S, which is advertised as a sport side-by-side vehicle, also known as a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

The RZR was being driven by her husband. Her two children were sitting in the rear seats. All of them were wearing 5-point harnesses.

Her husband tried to turn the RZR at low speed, but the vehicle rolled unexpectedly. When she put her hand out to brace for impact, her ring and pinky fingers were crushed under the vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to successfully reattach both fingers. However, her pinky was so severely damaged that it had to be amputated, according to the lawsuit.

Her lawyers allege that around 200 people have been seriously injured or killed in low-speed RZR rollover accidents since 2007, and yet the company “continues to sell these dangerous vehicles.”

Over the past few years, Polaris has issued multiple recalls for the RZR vehicles due to fire hazards and injury hazards linked to clutch failure.

The lawsuit was filed against Polaris Industries Inc. in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court for Sandoval County, New Mexico — Case Number: D-1329-CV-2023-00854.

