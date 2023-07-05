7.5 Million Baby Shark Toys Recalled After Children Impaled on Fin

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Zuru has recalled about 7.5 million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys after several children were impaled, punctured, or injured after falling or sitting on the top fin.

The shark toys have a sharp top fin that is made of hard plastic, which poses a serious injury hazard if children fall or sit on the toy.

Zuru received 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled full-size Baby Shark. No injuries were linked to the Mini Baby Shark.

The injuries included “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas,” according to Zuru. Nine children needed stitches or medical attention.

No injuries were linked to the Mini Baby Shark Bath Toy, which was sold from July 2020 through June 2023

The full-size Baby Shark Bath Toy was sold nationwide from May 2019 through March 2023 at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Meijer, Target, TJ Maxx and other TJX Company stores, Ross, Walgreens, Amazon.com, other stores and also online.

The full-size toy was also called “Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim.” The toy sings and swims when placed in water. The mini version swims in water, but does not sing.

Both of the toys were sold with a hard plastic top fin. Newer versions with a softer silicone top fin are not being recalled.

For more information on the recall, visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/BathShark/# or call Zuru toll-free at toll-free at 833-820-0839 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children