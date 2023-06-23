Frozen Fruit Recalled for Listeria at Walmart, Target, Other Stores

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On June 21, SunOpta Inc. recalled a massive amount of frozen fruit due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall involves a variety of frozen fruit products that were sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi, and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) from fall 2022 up through this week.

For a full list of recalled products, click here to check the recall.

In response to the recall, Scenic Fruit Company recalled certain Cadia® Organic Frozen Pineapple, and Trader Joe’s® Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (Frozen Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Mango) due to a risk of Listeria.

No illnesses have been linked to the recall, but Listeria infections can take up to 70 days to cause symptoms. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the newborn.

In healthy adults, Listeria infections can spread beyond the intestines and cause meningitis or other complications. The symptoms may include a fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, pain and diarrhea.

Health officials are urging consumers who bought frozen fruit at these stores to check their freezers for recalled fruit. If you have any, throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Source: Voluntary Recall of Specific Frozen Fruit Products Due to Possible Contamination by Listeria monocytogenes

