Havertys Recalls Nearly 1,000 Power Recliners for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Havertys has recalled about 930 of their Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs because the chair back can detach.

When the chair is reclined and weight is applied to the back of the chair while it is returning to the upright position, the metal power mechanism assembly can bend, and cause the chair back to detach.

The problem poses a fall hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

There were 9 reports of the chair back detaching, including 2 people who fell and suffered injuries involving their back, neck and hips, according to the recall notice.

The chairs can be identified by a Havertys label under the seat cushion and SKU 0-3500-1827 on a label attached to the chair.

They were sold at Havertys stores nationwide and online from September 2020 through January 2023 for $3,000 to $3,800.

Havertys is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled recliner chairs and contact the company to schedule a free repair.

For more information, call Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.

Source: Havertys Recalls Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)