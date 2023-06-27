36,200 Steam Humidifiers Recalled After $10 Million in Fire Damage

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Research Products Corporation recalled about 36,200 steam humidifiers that can overheat and catch on fire.

The steam humidifiers were sold under several major brand-names. The recalled brands and models include:

AprilAire® (800 Series)

Carrier® (Model HUMXXSTM3034)

Bryant® (Model HUMXXSTM3034)

York® S1 (Model STEAM8000T01)

Coleman® S1 (Model STEAM8000T01)

Luxaire® S1 (Model STEAM8000T01)

The problem is that a specific type of electrode wire with a “D”-shaped connector can loosen and cause electrical arcing and/or overheating, according to the manufacturer.

There were 103 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating, including smoke and residential fires that caused over $10 million in property damage.

The recalled steam humidifiers were sold nationwide by HVAC contractors and online from June 2010 through January 2015 for $2,000 to $3,500. They were generally installed alongside HVAC equipment, but are separate units.

Consumers are being urged to immediately shut off their humidifiers and contact Research Products for a free repair kit and installation by a qualified contractor.

For more information, call Research Products toll-free at 888-742-2401 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit online at https://www.rpcrecall.com/steamhumidifier.

Source: Research Products Recalls Steam Humidifiers Due to Fire Hazard