Zooby Baby Monitors Recalled for Fire Hazard in Cars

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Infanttech has recalled about 17,100 Zooby® Video Baby Monitors because the battery can explode or catch on fire.

The recall involves Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars, which were linked to 3 reports of fires. No injuries were reported.

Infanttech issued the recall because the “battery can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.”

The recalled Zooby baby monitors have battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136, which is printed on the battery itself.

The baby monitors are housed inside a stuffed animal, such as a giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit or panda. The name “Zooby” is on the bottom of the monitor.

They were sold online and at Amazon.com from January 2022 through May 2023 for between $130 and $190.

For more information, consumers can call Infanttech from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the recall website at https://zoobyrecall.com/.

Source: Infanttech Recalls Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)