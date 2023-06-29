Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Townsend Farms Inc. has recalled a variety of frozen fruit products that were sold under the Private Selection® brand-name at Kroger stores.

The products contain frozen mango chunks that were grown in Mexico and recalled by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) due to Listeria.

The recall involves bags of Private Selection® Tropical Mango Chunks (48-oz.), Private Selection® Strawberry Mango & Pineapple Blend (16-oz.), Private Selection® Classic Fruit Medley (48-oz.), and Private Selection® Blueberries Strawberries & Mangoes (48-oz.).

The frozen fruit items were distributed to Kroger stores from November 6, 2022 through March 16, 2023.

Kroger stores include Baker’s, Dillons, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s.

They were sold in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The mango chunks may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections.

Infections with Listeria can become invasive, spreading beyond the gastrointestinal system to the brain, spinal cord, or other parts of the body. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

No illnesses were reported, but Townsend Farms is urging consumers to check their freezers for the recalled frozen fruit and discard the product or return it for a refund.

For more information, email recalls@townsendfarms.com or call 503-512-1317. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-Midnight, EST; Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., EST.

Source: Townsend Farms Inc. Voluntarily Recalling Specific Frozen Fruit Products Because of Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation