Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands have been sued by a woman from Texas who was severely burned by a Sunbeam Heated Blanket.

According to the lawsuit, she was using a Sunbeam Queen-Size Heated Blanket (Model Number 32810027) for the first time to help with swelling in her lower legs.

She claims that the blanket overheated and caused her to suffer 3rd-degree burns on her legs, which required a skin graft.

Earlier this year, about 43,000 Sunbeam Queen-Size Heated Blankets were recalled after 13 reports of overheating.

Safety officials warned that the blankets could pose a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to users.

Her lawsuit claims that the manufacturers “put profits ahead of safety by continuing to sell its Heating pads to consumers, failing to warn said consumers of the serious risks posed by the defects, and failing to timely recall the dangerously defective Heating pads.”

Her lawsuit was filed on June 21, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida — Case Number 9:23-cv80949-XXXX.