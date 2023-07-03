Indian Spices Recalled for Salmonella Risk in 11 States

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The FDA has issued a Public Health Alert after finding Salmonella in three types of spices that were manufactured in India.

The products include Everest Garam Masala, Everest Sambhar Masala, and Maggi Masala ae Magic spices.

They were imported to the U.S. and distributed to stores in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey and New York after March 16, 2023.

The recall includes the following products:

Everest Garam Masala (100-gram boxes, coded U25D390373, with UPC: 8 901786 101009)

Everest Sambhar Masala (100-gram boxes, coded U04D384296, with UPC: 8 901786 081004)

Maggi Masala ae Magic (6-gram boxes, 20640 455AA)

The manufacturer said the spices were not intended for the U.S. market.

Instead, a New Jersey-based distributor called Amin Trading Agency LLC “sourced our products from Indian markets and distributed them in the U.S. market,” according to the recall notice.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Salmonella can cause serious food poisoning symptoms, such as fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Source: Recall of Everest Brand Sambhar Masala and Garam Masala in the U.S. Due to Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation