BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled After Allergic Reactions Reported

Mondelez Global LLC has recalled two types of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products after multiple people suffered allergic reactions.

There were 3 reports of possible allergic reactions in people with peanut allergies, according to the recall notice.

The company said it found peanut protein residue on the line used to make the recalled belVita Breakfast Sandwiches during an inspection.

Mondelez warned that the products may contain peanuts due to cross-contamination on a single manufacturing line:

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.”

The recall involves specific belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, including the Dark Chocolate Creme variety and the Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety, with best-by dates before and including February 25, 2024.

Mondelez is warning consumers with a peanut allergy not to eat these products. For more information, contact the company 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day.

Source: Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Two Varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich Products Sold in the United States Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen

