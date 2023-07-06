Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Texas-based bicycle company Woom Bikes USA has recalled about 84,000 woom ORIGINAL bikes from model years 2018 through 2021 due to a crash and injury risk.

The bikes have a one-bolt stem clamp design, which is a problem because the stem and handlebars can loosen or detach during use.

This can cause a child riding the bike to suddenly lose control and crash. Woom Bikes explained that the “risk of injury is more likely to occur when the stem clamp bolt is not sufficiently tightened.”

There were 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts, or abrasions (scrapes).

The recalled bicycles were sold online and at select local bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

Woom Bikes is urging parents to take the recalled bikes away from children and contact Woom for a free repair kit. For more information, visit the recall website at https://faq.us.woombikes.com/article/337-stem-recall-notice.

Source: woom Bikes USA Recalls woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard