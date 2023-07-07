Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Nearly 200,000 VRURC portable charges have been recalled because they can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug.

They were recalled after VRURC received one report of a fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in 4 flight attendants needing to be transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The recalled portable chargers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from July 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $40.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the chargers and contact the company for a free replacement product.

The battery must be disposed of at a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries. For more information, visit https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall.

Source: VRURC Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by VRURC; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.