Nearly 200,000 VRURC portable charges have been recalled because they can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug.

They were recalled after VRURC received one report of a fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in 4 flight attendants needing to be transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The recalled portable chargers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from July 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $40.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the chargers and contact the company for a free replacement product.

The battery must be disposed of at a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries. For more information, visit https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall.

