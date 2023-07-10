High-Powered Magnet Balls Linked to Risk of Injury & Death

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials are warning consumers to stop using Carolina Milano 5mm Magnetic Balls Cubes because they pose a risk of serious injury or death if they are swallowed.

Swallowing high-powered magnet balls can be deadly. Once they enter the digestive system, the magnet balls can attract to other magnets (or another metal object) and become stuck in the intestines.

“This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death,” according to the warning.

The Israel-based manufacturer, Carolina Milano, refused to cooperate on a recall and is not offering a refund or other remedy to consumers.

Consumers are being urged to stop using and throw out the Magnetic Balls due to the life-threatening safety risks, especially for children, according to he U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said it believes the Magnetic Balls have been sold after October 2022, in violation of a federal safety standard that makes it illegal to sell high-powered magnet balls after this date.

The magnet balls were sold online for about $27. They were sold as loose magnets in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls in the form of a cube, packaged in a clear plastic case inside a tin box.

Other brands of high-powered magnet ball toys have been linked to serious injuries and deaths. For example, DigiDots were recalled after 4 children swallowed them and needed surgery.

The CPSC also reported two deaths and at least 4,500 magnet-related incidents that were treated in hospitals between 2009 and 2018.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Carolina Milano High-Powered Magnetic Balls Cubes Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard