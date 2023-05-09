Children's Twin Bunk Beds Recalled for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Walker Edison Furniture has recalled certain Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Beds because the wooden slats supporting the beds can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

There have been 14 reports of the slats breaking, including one report of a person who fell and suffered minor injuries.

Walker Edison is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact the company for a free repair kit with 12 wooden slats and new instructions.

The original bunk beds had only 7 wooden slats, so the repair kit with extra slats provides more stability and safety.

The recalled bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes, but all models have a ladder down the side, as well as a label that reads: “Walker Edison Furniture, Made In Brazil” and the model name.

For a full list of recalled models and a product description, visit the CPSC recall notice.

Consumers who bought these bunk beds before March 2022 are eligible for the repair kit.

The bunk beds were sold from February 2010 through February 2022 online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com, and other online retailers for between $206 and $389.

For more information, contact Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 or email recall@walkeredison.com.

Source: Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards