Gold Medal Flour Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

General Mills has recalled four types of Gold Medal® flour with expiration dates in March 2024 due to a risk of Salmonella.

The recall was announced after health officials reported a Salmonella outbreak linked to flour, with at least 13 illnesses confirmed in 12 states since December 2022. Three people were hospitalized.

When the FDA inspected a General Mills facility in Kansas City, Missouri, the outbreak strain of Salmonella was identified in a sample of flour.

In response, General Mills recalled 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal® Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “Better If Used By” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

Health officials are reminding consumers that flour is a raw food that is generally not heat-treated to kill germs like Salmonella, E. coli, and other microbes that could cause food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warned:

“Do not eat raw dough or batter – even a small amount can make you or your child sick. Children can get sick from handling or eating raw dough used for crafts or play clay.”

People who are infected with Salmonella may suffer from diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and potentially life-threatening dehydration or other complications.

Source: General Mills Recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour Varieties Dated March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024

