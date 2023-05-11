Peloton Recalls 2.2 Million Bikes With Seats That Can Break Off

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Peloton has recalled nearly 2.2 million Peloton Bikes that were sold from January 2018 to May 2023 due to a fall hazard.

The problem is that the original Peloton Bike seat post can break unexpectedly during use, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Peloton said it has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking, including 13 people who fell and suffered injuries such as a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.

The recall involves the original Peloton Bike (model PL-01) with a non-swivel display and a red “P” logo followed by a white Peloton® brand-name printed on the bike’s frame.

Peloton is offering a free replacement seat post to members in the U.S. that can be installed at home.

For more information on how to register for a free replacement seat post, visit https://www.onepeloton.com/replacement/checkout.

Source: Peloton Recalls Two Million Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

