Bagged Kale, Spinach, Collard Greens Recalled for Listeria Risk

Lancaster Foods has recalled a variety of bagged kale, spinach and collard greens under the Giant®, Lancaster® and Robinson Fresh® brand-names due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The recalled products are already expired, but people who ate the products may still be at risk because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of a Listeria infection to appear.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but health officials in New York warned that a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023” date tested positive for Listeria.

The recall involves the following items:

Robinson Fresh® Kale Greens (16-oz., 32-oz.) — Best By May 01, 2023 Robinson Fresh® Collard Greens (16-oz.) — Best By May 01, 2023 Lancaster® Chopped Kale (4-oz.) — Best By May 01, 2023 Lancaster® Spinach (10-oz.) — Best By April 29, 2023 Giant® Curly Leaf Spinach (8-oz.) — Best By April 29, 2023 Giant® Collard Greens (16-oz.) — Best By May 01, 2023



These products were distributed in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

People who are infected with Listeria monocytogenes can develop a serious, life-threatening infection. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listeria infections can also cause a miscarriage or stillbirth.

People who ate the recalled kale, spinach or salad greens should contact a health care provider immediately if they develop any symptoms of a Listeria infection.

Source: Lancaster Foods Updates Voluntary Recall of Various Expired Kale, Spinach and Collard Green Products Due to Potential Health Risk

