BearCare has recalled their Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer for kids after reports of “minor to severe” burns and skin irritation.

The over-the-counter thermometer is used to continuously monitor the chest temperature of kids ages 0 to 6 years old.

In addition to the risk of burns and skin irritation, BearCare also warned that the product can leak corrosive fluids that may cause chemical burns or poisoning if swallowed:

“Caution should be taken if there is evidence of moisture or leakage since this may pose a risk of chemical burns to users as well as caretakers or others handling the product.”

Caregivers should check other areas of the child’s body, including the mouth and eyes, “due to possible transfer of corrosive fluids that may cause chemical burns or toxicity if swallowed.”

The Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometers have a silicone exterior resembling a cartoon penguin. They were distributed after December 2022, with Model Number WT20 and Lot Number 20221115W002.

Customers are being warned to immediately stop using the device, and take extra caution if there is evidence of moisture, leaking, corrosion near the smart sensor on the back of the device, less battery life, or connectivity issues with the Walnut App.

