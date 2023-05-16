Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., a wholesale distributor based in Nashville, Tennessee, admitted that it sent out cans of recalled Gerber® Good Start Baby Formula to stores in 8 states.

The states include Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Consumers who bought this product are being warned to check the bottom of the can to see if it was recalled.

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro (12.4 oz.):

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

These products (and other sizes) were recalled on March 17 due to a risk of deadly infections with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Cronobacter can survive in powdered infant formula and cause life-threatening infections. The complications may include meningitis, sepsis, or an intestinal infection called Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC).

The risk is greatest for premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems. The symptoms may include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, low energy, and other serious symptoms.

Source: Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is Releasing this Notice Due to Recalled Infant Formula Being Distributed to its Nashville Division Retailers after the Initial Recall Notice was Published

