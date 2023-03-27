Gerber Baby Formula Recalled for Dangerous Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are warning parents about a recall for certain batches of Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro powdered infant formula that may contain a bacteria that could cause dangerous infections in infants.

On March 17, Perrigo voluntarily recalled certain lots of baby formula that were manufactured at a facility in Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

No infections were reported, but the formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. This same type of bacteria led to a massive recall for Similac, EleCare and Alimentum formulas in 2022 and a nationwide shortage.

Infants who are fed formula that is contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii could develop life-threatening infections, meningitis, sepsis, Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC), or death.

The risk of infections is greatest for premature babies, infants under 2 months old, and infants with weakened immune systems due to underlying medical issues.

The recalled infant formula was sold nationwide in the U.S. after March 5, 2023. Consumers can look for the following lot codes printed on the bottom of the package to determine if it is being recalled:

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

Infants who are infected with Cronobacter may show symptoms like fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms, according to the FDA.

Consumers who bought formula with lot codes matching those listed above should stop using it and call Gerber at 1-800-777-7690, for information on how to receive a refund.

Source: Perrigo Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula

