Elkhorn Valley Recalls Angus Beef Chuck for E. coli Risk

Elkhorn Valley Packing LLC of Harper, Kansas, has recalled approximately 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The Angus beef items were packed on February 16, 2023 and sold in various weights in corrugated boxes labeled: “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.”

They were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retailers, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, and institutions in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

No illnesses were reported, but health officials said that a ground beef item that was derived from this product tested positive for Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) O103.

This strain of E. coli is harder to identify than STEC 0157:H7, so many clinical laboratories do not test for it, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

People who eat undercooked beef that is contaminated with STEC O103 can develop diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting, and other symptoms within 2 to 8 days.

Most people recover within a week, but some people develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). Fortunately, this complication is uncommon with STEC O103 infections, according to health officials.

For more information, consumers can contact Elkhorn Valley Packing at 620-243-3308 or email at dallas@elkhornvalleypacking.com.

Source: Elkhorn Valley Packing Recalls Boneless Beef Chuck Product Due to Possible E. coli O103 Contamination

