Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed by Burned Woman

A woman from Mississippi has filed a lawsuit after she was seriously burned by a pressure cooker that exploded when she opened the lid.

The woman, Victoria L., is a resident of Moss Point, Mississippi, who was injured by a Cuisinart Electric Pressure Cooker (Model CPC-600).

She accuses Cuisinart of selling a “dangerously defective” pressure cooker with safety features that failed to lock the lid until it was safe to open.

On April 3, 2020, she claims that she was able to easily remove the lid while the pressure cooker retained pressure, causing her to suffer “catastrophic burn injuries” to her chest, according to the lawsuit.

When she opened the lid, the scalding-hot contents of the pressure cooker were ejected out of the pot and onto her chest.

She accuses the manufacturer of misleading consumers by advertising the “Safety Features,” which failed to keep her safe. The defendant is also accused of failing to redesign the pressure cooker.

Her lawsuit specifically cites advertising claims in the Owner’s Manual, such as: “The lid cannot be opened if the appliance is filled with pressure” and “The lid is double-locked and cannot be opened.”

She claims that it is “unreasonably dangerous” because the lid can be removed with normal force while the unit remains pressurized, even when it looks like all of the pressure has been safely released.

The defendants include Conair Corporation (doing business as Cuisinart).

The lawsuit was filed on March 27, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut — Case Number 3:23-cv-00373-SVN.

Source: Miss. Woman Says Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Burned Her

