Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Polaris Industries Inc. recalled about 80,000 Sportsman 450 and 570 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from model-years 2021-2023 because the brakes can fail and they can catch on fire.

The problem is that “an improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use, which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire,” according to the recall posted on March 16.

There were 5 reports of fires, including 2 fires in which the front brakes stopped working. There were also 3 reports of damaged wires.

The recalled ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2022 for between $6,600 and $11,600.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

For more information, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV

Source: Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.