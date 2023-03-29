Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Polaris Industries Inc. recalled about 80,000 Sportsman 450 and 570 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from model-years 2021-2023 because the brakes can fail and they can catch on fire.

The problem is that “an improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use, which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire,” according to the recall posted on March 16.

There were 5 reports of fires, including 2 fires in which the front brakes stopped working. There were also 3 reports of damaged wires.

The recalled ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2022 for between $6,600 and $11,600.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

For more information, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls.

