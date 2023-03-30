Jetson Rogue Recalls Hoverboards Linked to Deadly House Fire

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Jetson Electric Bikes has recalled all Jetson Rogue® 42-volt self-balancing scooters / hoverboards because they can catch on fire.

In April 2022, a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died in a house fire in Hellertown, Pennsylvania that was traced to a 42-volt Jetson Rogue hoverboard.

Fire officials believe the hoverboard caught on fire where it was charging in a bedroom on the first floor. The fire quickly spread through the house, trapping the two girls upstairs.

There have been several other reports of the recalled hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved flames, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled hoverboards were manufactured in 2018 and 2019 and have a serial number beginning with the letters “ROG.” Consumers can find the serial number on a sticker on the underside of the unit.

The recalled hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2018 through June 2019, and online at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 to November 2021.

For more information on how to get a refund, call Jetson toll-free at 1-800-635-4815 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall.

Source: Jetson Electric Bikes Recalls 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard; Two Deaths Reported