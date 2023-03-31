The Laundress Fabric Conditioner Recalled for Carcinogen

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 800,000 bottles of The Laundress® Fabric Conditioner were recalled because they may contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, which is a carcinogen.

Exposure to this toxic chemical “can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure,” the recall warns.

About 730,000 bottles of this Fabric Conditioner were previously recalled in December 2022 due to bacteria that could cause serious infections, including Pseudomonas, Klebsiella, and others.

These products were sold at Target, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, other stores and online from 2011 through November 2022.

The Laundress products were once advertised as a luxury non-toxic brand of soaps and detergents, but the company is now facing a slew of lawsuits from angry consumers who believe they were misled.

One of the most recent cases is a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by the parents of a 5-year-old girl who died of an infection after being exposed to The Laundress soaps and detergents.

The Laundress is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact the company for a full refund.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit the recall website at http://www.thelaundressrecall.com/ or call 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: The Laundress Recalls Fabric Conditioners Due to Chemical Hazard, Including Previously Recalled Units