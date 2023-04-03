Publix Recalls Biltmore Smoked Salmon for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Seven Seas International USA Inc. has recalled 295 cases of Biltmore® Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

These products were sold at Publix and possibly other stores.

No illnesses were reported. The problem was discovered during routine tests by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The recall involves packages that were sold before March 14, 2023, which have Lot Code R4058 printed on the clear plastic film that protects the product. They have a Best-By Date of April 14, 2023.

People who eat salmon that is contaminated with Listeria can develop severe and sometimes fatal food poisoning. The risk is highest for pregnant women, young children, older adults, and people who are immune compromised.

For more information, call Seven Seas International USA, LLC at 1(888) 627-5668.

Source: Seven Seas International USA, LLC is Voluntarily Recalling Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation