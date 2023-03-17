Costco Recalls Frozen Strawberries After Hepatitis A Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On March 16, California Splendor Inc. recalled Kirkland Signature® Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The recalled products were sold at Costco stores in Hawaii, Los Angeles, California, and two San Diego business centers.

Hepatitis A was not detected on the product, according to the recall, but the company is warning people to “stop consuming the food and return it to their local Costco store for a refund.”

The recalled products are marked with Lot Numbers 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, or 142842-55 on the back of the bag.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is caused by a virus. It can range from a mild illnesses lasting a few weeks, to a severe illness lasting several months that progresses to liver failure.

The symptoms generally appear within 15 to 50 days of eating contaminated food. The signs may include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Anyone who may have eaten the recalled strawberries should consult with a healthcare professional or their local health department to determine if vaccination is appropriate.

Source: California Splendor, Inc. Recalls Kirkland Brand Bags of Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries Distributed by Costco in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and in Two San Diego Business Centers Because of Possible Health Risk

