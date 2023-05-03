Davey Recalls DynaDrive Water Pumps After Man Electrocuted

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Davey Water Products has recalled about 1,060 Davey DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps due to a risk of electrocution.

The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user, according to the recall.

No injuries were reported in the U.S., but a man in Australia suffered an electrical shock. The manufacturer warned:

“Consumers should not attempt to turn off the pumps, change settings on the pumps, inspect or repair the pumps, or otherwise touch the pumps.”

The recall involves DynaDrive Pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT and serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720.

They were sold online, in stores, and by contractors through third-party distributors from August 2020 through December 2022.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to register their pump(s) on the recall website at https://www.daveywater.com/us/product-service-campaign-dynadrive to arrange an infield service/inspection of the product.

Source: DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products