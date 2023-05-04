Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The FDA has issued a Class II recall for certain bags of Wegmans® Frozen Chopped Spinach that “may be contaminated with rodent hair and parts.”

Wegmans previously announced the recall on March 20, blaming the issue on “pest contamination.”

The recall involves the Wegmans® FYFGA (Food You Feel Good About®) Steamable Vegetables — Frozen Chopped Spinach.

The product was sold in 12-oz. plastic steam bags, with Daycode: K30247, UPC: 77890 369367, and Best If Used By: JUL 24 24. It was manufactured by Nortera Foods USA of Rochester, New York.

There was no information on how much spinach was recalled or what stores may be affected.

Like insect parts, the FDA allows a low level of rodent hairs in certain types of foods, such as spices, chocolate, noodles, and peanut butter.

However, there is no acceptable level for rodent parts or hairs in spinach that is canned or frozen, according to the FDA Food Defect Levels Handbook.

Consumers can return the product to the service desk for a full refund.

For more information, consumers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Source: Wegmans FYFGA Steamable Vegetables – Frozen Chopped Spinach 12 OZ

