Extremely High Lead Levels Found in Applesauce Pouches

The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to feed children certain brands of applesauce pouches due to a risk of lead poisoning.

The recalls involve WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brands of cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches for children.

WanaBana USA also recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches after 4 children were diagnosed with lead poisoning.

Investigators tested the pouches and found “extremely high concentrations of lead,” the FDA said.

The recall involves all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches, regardless of expiration date. They were sold nationwide at many retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and more.

In a press release, Schnucks said the following products were being recalled:

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 12 pack, UPC: 4131801152

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 4 pack, UPC: 4131801155

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety, 20 pack, UPC: 4131801157

Weis grocery stores also recalled specific lots of their store-brand Weis® Cinnamon Applesauce with a UPC UPC 041497216123.

Consumers who bought the recalled applesauce pouches are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and children who ate these pouches should contact a healthcare provider to report their symptoms and ask about getting a blood test.

Lead is toxic for all people, but it is particularly harmful for young children because it can permanently damage the brain and nervous system, slow growth and development, cause learning and behavior problems, and other health problems.

Source: Investigation of Elevated Lead Levels: Applesauce Pouches (November 2023)