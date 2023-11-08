Onewheel Electric Skateboards Recalled After 4 Deaths

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Future Motion has recalled all models of the Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboard due to a crash hazard.

Four people died of severe head trauma after crashing their Onewheel skateboard between 2019 and 2021, according to safety officials.

Future Motion also received dozens of reports of people who suffered serious injuries, including traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

Safety officials are warning consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Onewheel electric skateboards.

Future Motion is offering a free software update, which will add a “Haptic Buzz” alert. This will produce an audible and tactile buzz when the board is nearing its limits, low on battery, or in an error state.

For more information, consumers can visit the recall website at https://recall.onewheel.com/safety.

Source: Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards Due to Crash Hazard; Four Deaths Reported

