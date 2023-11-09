Toos E-Scooter Linked to Deadly Apartment Fire in NYC

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials are warning consumers about a deadly fire hazard from Toos Elite 60-Volt Electric Scooters.

These e-scooters were sold under the names “Zooz” and “Toos,” exclusively in Toos Urban Ride stores in New York and online.

The urgent warning was issued after two people died, including a 7-year-old child, in an apartment fire that was linked to a Toos e-scooter.

The fatal incident occurred in New York City in April 2023. Local fire officials determined that the fire was sparked by the lithium-ion battery on a Toos Elite 60-Volt E-Scooter that was charging.

The scooter was being charged by 48-volt charger that was also sold by Toos. The charger has unauthorized UL certification marks and it was not tested by an accredited laboratory, warned safety officials.

Toos Urban Ride refused to issue an acceptable recall, so safety officials are warning consumers to immediately stop using the Toos Elite 60-volt E-Scooters, regardless of the charger.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Toos Elite Electric Scooters Due to Fire Hazard; Two Deaths Reported