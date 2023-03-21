Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 6,400 Scented Candles

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fredericksburg Farms has recalled about 6,500 10-oz. scented candles because the glass jar can shatter.

The problem is that some of the glass lids are too tight, which can cause the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed.

There were 4 reports of people who suffered cuts on their hands after the glass candle jars shattered, according to the recall notice.

The candles were sold in a square glass jar with a glass lid and the name “Fredericksburg Farms” printed on the front.

There were 15 scents included in the recall, such as Buttery Vanilla, Autumn Harvest, Spiced Orange, West Texas Saddle Leather, and more.

The recalled candles were sold at Buc-ee’s stores and other smaller gift shops in the South and Southwest U.S. and online from October 2022 through February 2023 for about $18.

For information on how to return the candles for a full refund, call Fredericksburg Farms toll-free at 888-359-2993 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit https://www.fbgfarms.com/pages/recall.

Source: Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids Due to Laceration Hazard