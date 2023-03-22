Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Star Elite Inc. has issued a recall for about 43,000 queen-sized electric heated blankets that can overheat and catch on fire.

There were 13 reports of the blankets overheating. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a burn hazard to consumers.

The recall involves Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket (Model number 32810027) including the Sunbeam Ultra Lush, Royal Luxe, and Royal Posh Heated Blankets.

Consumers can identify the recalled blankets by finding model number 32810027 on the wash label.

The blankets were sold online at Amazon.com and small independent stores nationwide from September 2022 to January 2023 for $120.

Star Elite is asking consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled blankets and contact the company for information on how to receive a full refund.

Consumers must complete the online recall registration form at www.productrecall.sunbeamhome.com and destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord, marking an “X” on the wash label in permanent marker, and sending a photo of the blanket.

Source: Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite