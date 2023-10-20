Kraft Singles Cheese Recalled After 6 People Choke on Plastic

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kraft Heinz has recalled about 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices after several people choked or gagged on plastic.

Kraft blamed the problem on a wrapping machine that could leave behind a thin strip of plastic film on the slice of cheese after the wrapper has been removed.

“If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard,” Kraft explained in the recall notice.

Kraft said it discovered the problem after several complaints from people who found plastic stuck to a slice of cheese after the wrapper was removed.

Six people said they choked or gagged on plastic, but no injuries or serious health issues were reported.

The recall includes 16-oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with UPC: 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24.

The recall also includes 3-lb. multi-packs of the product in cartons labeled with UPC: 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

For information on how to get a refund, consumers can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252.

Source: Kraft Heinz Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation