Walmart Pays Settlement in Dust-Off Car Accident Lawsuit

Walmart and the family of a woman who died in a car accident that was caused by a man who huffed a can of Dust-Off have reached an undisclosed settlement.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the father of a 39-year-old woman who died in a car accident in 2017.

The accident was caused by a driver who “huffed a can of dust remover” he bought at Walmart before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the woman.

The man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on charges of 2nd-degree murder and child endangerment because his 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash.

The woman’s family continues to pursue a lawsuit against Falcon Safety Products Inc., the manufacturer of Dust-Off, which is a computer dust remover that comes in an aerosol can.

Unlike most other aerosol products, the lawsuit alleges that Dust-Off is dangerously defective because it is almost entirely made up of a highly-compressed chemical called difluoroethane (DFE), which some people inhale (or “huff”) to experience quick euphoric effects.

The lawsuit was filed on October 17, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri — Case Number 5:20-cv-06165.

Source: Walmart Settles Suit Over Fatal Crash Tied To Air-Can Huffing