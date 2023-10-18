Costco Recalls Fresh Butternut Squash for E. Coli Risk

Share
Safeway Fresh Foods and Costco are notifying customers of a recall involving fresh organic butternut squash.

The warning involves pre-cut Butternut Squash in 2-pound plastic clamshell containers. They were labeled with Costco Item #20522 and sold between September 7, 2023 and September 15, 2023.

Only products with a date code of 9/19/2023 are affected by the recall.

These items were sold at Costco stores in Washington D.C., Maryland (Gaithersburg, Frederick, Columbia, Wheaton, and Owings Mills), Pennsylvania (Robinson and Homestead) and Virginia (Fairfax, Sterling, Pentagon City, Leesburg, and Charlottesville).

The manufacturer, Safeway Fresh Foods, explained in a letter to Costco members that it issued the recall “due to the discovery of E-Coli O45 in a single sample during routine testing by our Lab.”

The recalled butternut squash can be returned to any Costco for a full refund.

