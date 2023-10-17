Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target and Sunbeam Products have been sued by a woman who was burned by hot coffee that spilled out when the carafe broke on her Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker.

The lawsuit was filed by Jennifer S., a woman from Pennsylvania who claims that the stainless-steel carafe on her Mr. Coffee was defective because it “suddenly fell apart from the handle.”

The broken carafe spewed scalding, burning-hot coffee onto her body, “causing severe and likely permanent injuries,” her lawsuit claims.

The incident involved a Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (Model BVMC-DT100), which includes a stainless-steel carafe and an “Optimal Brew” setting that is advertised to brew coffee 20% faster at temperatures up to 205ºF, “for a richer taste.”

Instead, she claims that the combination of higher temperatures and a dangerous carafe caused her to suffer 2nd-degree burns to both of her legs, as well as severe pain and swelling.

She is seeking more than $150,000 in damages for these injuries and other violations, including punitive damages.

Her lawsuit was filed on September 14, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania — Case 2:23-cv-02538-GAM.

Source: Mr. Coffee, Target Should Pay For Severe Burns, Suit Says