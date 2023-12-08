Share
Lenovo has recalled about 2,850 power banks that can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves certain Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks that were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2022. They were sold online from May 2022 through January 2023 for about $100.

The power banks are labeled with Part Number: 40ALLG2WWW and Model Number PBLG2W.

The problem is that the power bank’s internal screws can come loose, which can cause a short-circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery.

One fire with “minimal property damage” was reported, according to Lenovo. No injuries were reported, but the issue poses a burn hazard.

For more information on how to get a free replacement power bank, visit the recall website at https://support.lenovo.com/us/en/solutions/ht515669.

Recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank label

Source: Lenovo Recalls USB-C Laptop Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

