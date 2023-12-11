Walmart Recalls Chicken Fried Rice Bowls for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Walmart stores have recalled certain Freshness Guaranteed® Chicken Fried Rice Bowls that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The recall was announced by the Texas-based food company Garland Ventures.

The company recalled approximately 13,842 pounds of chicken fried rice bowls that were produced on November 10, 2023. The single-serving product was sold in a microwaveable 12-oz. tray.

The product is labeled as “Freshness Guaranteed® CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code 595874884 and a Best-If-Used-By date of 11/10/2024.

Test results showed the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). No confirmed adverse reactions or illnesses were reported due to consumption of these products.

Even so, Listeria bacteria can survive on food that is frozen or refrigerated. The food may be contaminated even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Listeria can cause a deadly infection when it spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract to the brain, spinal cord, or bloodstream. In pregnant women, Listeria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature birth, or a deadly infection in the newborn baby.

Source: Garland Ventures Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Fried Rice Products due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation