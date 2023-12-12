Wet & Forget Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of Outdoor Stain Remover

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Wet & Forget has recalled about 2.7 million bottles of Wet & Forget® “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Remover with Hose Nozzles due to a risk of skin or eye irritation.

The problem is that the hose end nozzle clip can dislodge, allowing the cleaning solution to spray onto users. At least 28 people reported skin or eye irritation after contact with the cleaning solution.

There were also 3,188 reports of the nozzle dislodging, including 157 reports of people who were sprayed by the cleaning solution.

The recall involves Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle (48 oz. & 68 oz.).

The stain remover is sold in a blue plastic bottle with UPC 879288000077 (48 oz.) and 879288000084 (68 oz.).

These items were sold nationwide at Ace Hardware, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, True Value, Walmart, other home goods stores, Amazon, QVC, and online from February 2018 to November 2023.

Wet & Forget is asking customers to immediately stop using the product and contact the company for a free replacement nozzle.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/nozzle

Source: Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation