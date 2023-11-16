Malichita Cantaloupes Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sofia Produce LLC, which does business under the name “Trufresh,” has recalled all sizes of fresh cantaloupes with the “Malichita” label due to Salmonella contamination.

The cantaloupes were sold between October 16 and October 23, 2023 in the states of Arizona, California. Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida, although they may have reached other states through retail produce markets.

The cantaloupes were packaged in cardboard containers with the “Malichita” label. The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4040” in white letters, and the words “Product of Mexico.”

No illnesses were reported. The recalls were announced in the U.S. after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a similar recall for Malichita cantaloupes after a positive test result for Salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning illnesses.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), vomiting, abdominal pain, and sometimes more severe complications.

For more information, consumers may contact Trufresh Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at (520) 394-7370.

Source: Sofia Produce, LLC DBA Trufresh Recalls Fresh Cantaloupe Because of Possible Health Risk Due to Salmonella

