Health officials in San Diego, California have confirmed that 35 people were infected with E. coli after eating at Miguel’s Cocina in the 4S Ranch neighborhood.

The sick people and their family members reported eating at the restaurant between October 6 and October 18. At least 10 people had to be hospitalized, including four children.

One person developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening type of kidney failure.

Miguel’s Cocina closed for 10 days to disinfect the restaurant, replace the food, and test and train the staff on safe food handling procedures.

The restaurant reopened on November 3, according to the County of San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency (HHSA).

Inspectors visited the restaurant, but found no major risk-factors for food poisoning outbreaks, according to the HHSA. They also did not pinpoint a specific food at the source of the outbreak.

Health officials are asking the public to contact a healthcare provider if you have symptoms of E. coli after October 6, and especially if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days, or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever above 102ºF, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down or you pass very little urine.

Source: E. Coli Cases Traced To Local Restaurant



