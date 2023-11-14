Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A jury in Pennsylvania has ordered Bayer and its Monsanto subsidiary to pay $175 million to a gardener who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after using Roundup weed-killer.

The lawsuit was filed by Ernie C., a gardener who claims that he developed cancer after using Roundup for two decades to control weeds in his own garden.

After a three-week trial in Philadelphia, the jury ordered Bayer to pay $25 million in compensatory damages, plus another $150 million in punitive damages for reckless disregard for safety.

Bayer said it plans to appeal the verdict in an effort to overturn it or reduce the amount.

Bayer has already agreed to pay up to $10.9 billion in settlements for thousands of lawsuits, but the company still faces around 40,000 lawsuits involving people who rejected to settle, as well as new claims.

Source: Bayer ordered to pay $175 million in latest Roundup cancer trial

