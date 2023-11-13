Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Murf Electric Bikes LLC has recalled all electric bicycles (e-bikes) that were sold before April 20, 2022 because they do not meet the U.S. safety standard.

The problem is that the hand brakes are configured to the Australian safety standard, which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

The repair will involve swapping out the brake lines so that the rear brake is on the right, and the front brake is on the left.

Murf said it received one report of a person who fell and suffered a minor injury.

The recalled e-bikes were sold at the Murf’s store in San Clemente, California and online from July 2017 through April 2022 for between $1,700 and $3,000.

Murf is asking consumers to stop using the recalled bikes and contact the company for a free repair. For more information, visit the recall website at https://murfrecall.com/.

Source: Murf Electric Bikes Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)