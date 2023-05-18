PowerXL Stuffed Waffle Makers Recalled After 34 People Burned

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Empower Brands (also known as Tristar Products) has recalled the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer® Waffle Maker after dozens of people were burned by hot food that exploded out when they opened the lid.

The problem is that too much pressure can build up inside the waffle maker from hot steam and cooking food when the lid is latched.

When a person unlatches the lid, hot food can potentially explode out of the waffle maker and cause serious burn injuries.

The manufacturer said it received 44 reports of incidents, including 34 burn injuries. Three people needed medical attention.

The recall involves the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer® Waffle Makers with Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) that were sold from July 2021 through October 2022.

They cost between $30 and $60 at stores like Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online.

Consumers who own a recalled PowerXL Wafflizer should immediately stop using it and register online for a free latch adapter clip by visiting https://recall.prodprotect.com/wafflizer or calling 1-866-276-0063.

Source: Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard