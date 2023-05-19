Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Peloton said it will offer a free rear guard on thousands of Tread+ Treadmills that were recalled due to a risk of severe injuries or death.

In May 2021, Peloton recalled about 125,000 Tread+ Treadmills after a 6-year-old child died and dozens of reports of injuries when adult users, children, pets or objects were sucked under the rear roller.

To date, Peloton said it has received a total of 351 reports of pull-unders, including 90 people who were injured and one death. The injuries include severe abrasions, broken bones, cuts, and brain injuries.

Two years after the original recall, Peloton and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have agreed on a Tread+ rear guard repair to help prevent injuries.

“The rear guard repair features a breakaway design that pivots away from the treadmill when it comes into contact with a person or object, shutting off power to the unit and decelerating the belt.”

The rear guard will be offered to all members for free later this year.

Members will be notified when it is available and have the opportunity to opt-in and register for a free service appointment where the guard will be professionally installed.

Tread+ members can register now to get the guard by completing a form on Peloton’s website at https://www.onepeloton.com/tread-plus/rear-safety-guard.

Peloton has also offered to extend the full refund period for these treadmills to November 6, 2023.

Source: Peloton Tread+ Rear Guard Repair Approved; Protects Consumers from Entrapment Hazards; One Child Death and 90 Injuries Reported

