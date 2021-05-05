Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

After delaying a recall for two months, Peloton has finally recalled about 125,000 Tread+ treadmills and about 1,050 Tread Treadmills due to a risk of severe injuries and death.

In today’s recall for the Tread+ Treadmill, Peloton said a 6-year-old child died back in March after being pulled under the rear roller of the treadmill.

Furthermore, at least 72 adults, children, pets and/or objects have been pulled under the Tread+ treadmill, including 29 children who were injured.

The injuries to children include 2nd- and 3rd-degree abrasions, scrapes, broken bones, lacerations, brain injuries, and death.

Peloton is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund until November 6, 2022.

Peloton said it will also issue a software update to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode to unlock the Tread+.

Peloton also recalled Tread Treadmills, which were only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from November 2020 to March 2021.

Tread Treadmills are linked to 18 reports of the touchscreen loosening and 6 reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling. No injuries were reported in the U.S., but there were reports of people in Canada and the U.K. who suffered minor abrasions, cuts, and bruises.

Peloton CEO John Foley issued the recalls about 2 months after publicly reporting the death of a child who was pulled under a Tread+ Treadmill.

At the time, Foley refused to issue a recall and called the government safety warning “inaccurate and misleading.”

In today’s recall, Foley apologized and said: “I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that were recall the Tread+.”

Source: CPSC and Peloton Announce: Recall of Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Death and 70 Incidents; Recall of Tread Treadmills Due to Risk of Injury