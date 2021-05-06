Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TJX Companies Inc. has recalled about 92,000 outdoor wooden folding chairs that can collapse or break unexpectedly.

There were 18 reports of the recalled chairs breaking or collapsing, including 15 people who fell and suffered injuries, such as cuts, lacerations, or back and neck injuries.

The recalled chairs were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores, or online at tjmaxx.com or sierra.com from June 2018 through January 2021 for approximately $30.

Some chairs may have been labeled with a “Nautica®” brand tag, or stamped “MADE IN VIETNAM.” The seat-back has 8 vertical slats inside the frame AND the chair’s seat has 7 slats inside the frame.

TJX is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the company for instructions on how to get a full refund.

Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods store for a full refund.

